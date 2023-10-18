Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Hit Rs. 37 Billion in September

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports crossed Rs. 37 billion in September 2023, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

According to PBS data, the imports of Rs. 37.1 billion in September 2023 were 13.3 percent higher than imports of Rs. 32.7 billion registered in the previous month i.e. August 2023.

The increase in imports was significantly higher than the imports in the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY24), going up by over 175 percent compared to imports of Rs. 13.46 billion in September 2022.

The imports during the first three months of the current fiscal year i.e. July-September FY24 came in at Rs. 88.95 billion, up 147 percent compared to imports of Rs. 35.9 billion registered in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY23).

In dollar terms, the imports in September stood at $124.51 million, up 12 percent compared to imports of $111.34 million in August 2023 and up 113 percent compared to imports of $58.407 million in September 2022.

In dollar terms, the imports in July-September FY24 stood at $304 million, up 89 percent compared to imports of $160.2 million registered in the same period of FY23.