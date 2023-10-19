Australian Opener Demands ICC to Hold Umpires Accountable for Wrong Decisions

Australian opening batsman David Warner vented his frustration regarding ball-tracking technology and urged for greater accountability among umpires after he was given out LBW in Australia’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday.

According to the details, Warner was dismissed for 11 runs when he played back to a delivery from left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, with umpire Joel Wilson adjudging him out LBW.

ALSO READ Pakistani Cricketers Voice Support for Palestine Against Israel

During the post-match interview on Tuesday, Warner elaborated on the reasons for his frustration and detailed the conversation he had with Wilson following his dismissal. He also suggested that the individual decision percentage statistics of umpires should be displayed on the big screen, similar to how batting statistics are presented.

Warner said, “I asked Joel when I was out there just what happened, why did he give it out. He said the ball was swinging back. But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed. That’s out of our control.”

He added, “You definitely know which umpires are going to give those 50-50 ones when it hits the pad, and that’s where from my perspective it gets frustrating.”

It must be noted that Warner was left in a state of shock and overtly frustrated when the ball-tracking technology revealed that the ball was striking the outer part of the leg stump.

However, Australia retained their review due to the umpire’s original decision, Warner vented his frustration with verbal outbursts as he left the field.

Additionally, Warner subsequently criticized Hawk-Eye, the technology provider for the ICC’s ball-tracking system, asserting that he has never received a clear explanation of the technology and emphasizing the need for increased accountability when the ball-tracking results don’t align with what is observed in replays.

ALSO READ Former Indian Captain Believes Pakistan Cannot Handle Pressure Situations