Former Indian Captain Believes Pakistan Cannot Handle Pressure Situations

Ganguly highlighted his astonishment at the apparent absence of resilience in Pakistan’s batting performance, underscoring the sharp distinction between the current Pakistani team and the Indian opponents he encountered during his playing career.

Ganguly said, “During our time Pakistan was a different team, this is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play.”

He added, “This team can’t handle the pressure during the batting. It will be hard for Pakistan to come back in this World Cup with this batting.“

It must be noted that Ganguly made these comments following India’s dominant win over Pakistan in a match that took place in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ganguly’s criticism highlights doubts regarding Pakistan’s ability to perform under pressure and mount a formidable comeback in the ongoing World Cup, especially in light of their recent loss to India by seven wickets.