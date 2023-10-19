Largest Hospital of KPK Stops Free Treatment Under Sehat Card

The largest healthcare facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), has temporarily suspended the treatment of patients under the Sehat Card Plus Programme due to unpaid dues.

The LRH administration took the decision after the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan couldn’t clear their dues, forcing the hospital to stop treating patients under the government-funded health program.

ALSO READ Star Footballer Mohamed Salah Shares a Heartfelt Message in Support of Palestine

In a notification on Wednesday, the hospital announced the suspension of services under the Sehat Sahulat Card program with immediate effect till further orders. However, emergency services will be provided as per routine.

It is worth mentioning that the LRH is the second health facility in the province to take such a step. Previously, the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) had suspended services under the sehat card program.

According to PIC, State Life Insurance Corporation owes it approximately Rs. 2 billion in unpaid dues.

The caretaker provincial government is facing a financial crunch. Earlier, hospitals couldn’t pay the salaries of their employees due to lack of funds.

Furthermore, under-construction projects started by the previous government have already been halted due to financial constraints.

The former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had initiated the Sehat Card program, enabling free treatment of thousands of patients in the province.

It is extremely unfortunate to see the non-seriousness of the caretaker provincial government towards this public-friendly project.