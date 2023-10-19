Star Footballer Mohamed Salah Shares a Heartfelt Message in Support of Palestine

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah expressed his sadness on the current situation of the brutality in Gaza.

In a short video on his X account (formerly Twitter), Mohammad Shalah shared his sadness and expressed that it’s not always easy to speak in times like this.

Salah said, “There has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality, the escalation in the recent weeks is unfair to witness.”

He added, “The people there are in terrible conditions, the scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying, and the people of Gaza need food, water, and medical supplies urgently. I am calling on world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls – humanity must prevail.”

Salah has additionally expressed its commitment to permitting the entry of 20 humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza via the Rafah crossing located in the southern region of the territory.

Earlier, French football star, Karim Benzema also publicly announced his support to the people of Gaza. Furthermore, Pakistan cricket stars also took to social media platforms to lend their support to Palestine as they shared pictures of Palestinian flags on their social media profiles.