More Flights Cancelled as PIA Fails to Arrange Fuel Again

The financial woes of the national flag carrier continue to take a toll on passengers as more flights were cancelled on Sunday due to unavailability of fuel.

According to a report by a local media outlet, 26 flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were cancelled today as the national flag carrier was unable to arrange fuel due to its crippling financial issues.

Quoting sources, the report said that flights were cancelled from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and a number of other cities after the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reduced the fuel supply to PIA.

PIA’s administration is looking into the issue and expects that fuel supply will be restored soon, the report said further quoting a PIA spokesperson. The spokesperson further said that passengers who have faced flight cancellation are being provided alternate flights.

However, some local media outlets claimed that all flights of the national flag carrier have been suspended due to the unavailability of fuel.

After the suspension of flights during the past week, PIA said Friday that flight operations are back to normal schedule as it has secured funds for the purchase of fuel.