Govt Starts Process to Appoint Vice President ECO Trade and Development Bank

The government has initiated the process for appointing Vice-President of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) based in Istanbul, Turkiye.
The Finance Division has sought applications from interested Government Officers (BPS-20/21), fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria for selection as Vice-President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank based in Istanbul, Turkiye. Applicants may submit their applications along with a copy of their CV and relevant documents to this Division latest by 2nd November 2023.
The nominations received will be shortlisted by a Committee constituted in the Finance Division, which then later will be interviewed by a panel chaired by the Minister for Finance and Revenue and recommendations will be submitted for approval of the Prime Minister.
ETDB was established in 2008 as a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB). The main objective of the Bank is to provide financial and technical support to the private and public sectors for the implementation of the development of ECO member countries.
The Bank’s main portfolio of operations inter-alia includes Development Finance, Trade Finance, Banking and Investment, Financial Markets etc. The Headquarters of the Bank is in Istanbul, Turkiye, with representative offices in Iran and Pakistan.
The President together with the two Vice-Presidents constitutes the Management Committee. The President and the Vice-Presidents are appointed for a period of four years out of the panel nominated by the founding member countries i.e. Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye on a rotation basis. ET DB has requested ‘Pakistan to nominate a panel of three candidates for the position of Vice-President.
Conditions for Eligibility for Appointment as Vice President in ETDB
For the purpose of shortlisting and selecting the officers for the said position, following selection criteria is mandated.
- Officers (BPS-20/21) of all occupational groups of the Civil Service of Pakistan having served for at least three (3) of the last ten (10) years in positions in the Federal Government in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs, and/or in Provincial Finance Departments.
- The upper age limit is 56 years (on the closing date of submission of applications).
- Candidates should possess hands-on experience of minimum 03 years in the field of Finance (specifically Development Finance, Financial Markets, Banking and Investment, Trade Finance)
- Candidates should have sound knowledge and experience dealing with International Financial Institutions (IFIs) – IMF and other Multilateral Development Banks
- As per rules specified in the Establishment Divisions 0.1M No 4/3/2016-T-IV dated 16 February 2016, an officer of identified services, cadres, and occupational groups for any foreign post will be eligible for two tenures of foreign postings in his entire service, provided that there shall be an intervening period of at least three years between such tenures.
- As per rules specified in the Establishment Divisions 0M No 4/3/2016-T-IV dated 7th October 2016, the nominated officer should have completed five years of service in his cadre.
- Officers who are in the promotion zone within the next 02 years will not be eligible.
- As per rules specified in the Establishment Divisions O.M No 4/3/2016-T-IV dated 7th October 2016 the officers nominated shall not be eligible in case; held guilty of misconduct of inefficiency under the Government Servants (Efficiency and Disciplines) Rules, 1973 or convicted of an offense of moral turpitude b) has not completed three (03) years of service in his cadre after returning from immediately preceding deputation in an international organization
- No relaxation or exception to the above policy guidelines shall be granted.