Govt Starts Process to Appoint Vice President ECO Trade and Development Bank

The government has initiated the process for appointing Vice-President of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) based in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The Finance Division has sought applications from interested Government Officers (BPS-20/21), fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria for selection as Vice-President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank based in Istanbul, Turkiye. Applicants may submit their applications along with a copy of their CV and relevant documents to this Division latest by 2nd November 2023.

The nominations received will be shortlisted by a Committee constituted in the Finance Division, which then later will be interviewed by a panel chaired by the Minister for Finance and Revenue and recommendations will be submitted for approval of the Prime Minister.

ETDB was established in 2008 as a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB). The main objective of the Bank is to provide financial and technical support to the private and public sectors for the implementation of the development of ECO member countries.

The Bank’s main portfolio of operations inter-alia includes Development Finance, Trade Finance, Banking and Investment, Financial Markets etc. The Headquarters of the Bank is in Istanbul, Turkiye, with representative offices in Iran and Pakistan.

The President together with the two Vice-Presidents constitutes the Management Committee. The President and the Vice-Presidents are appointed for a period of four years out of the panel nominated by the founding member countries i.e. Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye on a rotation basis. ET DB has requested ‘Pakistan to nominate a panel of three candidates for the position of Vice-President.

Conditions for Eligibility for Appointment as Vice President in ETDB

For the purpose of shortlisting and selecting the officers for the said position, following selection criteria is mandated.