Instagram Will Soon Let You Turn Your Photos to Stickers or Reels

Instagram is experimenting with a sticker creation feature, enabling users to craft personalized stickers using their own photos, and in some instances, images from other users.

These stickers can be seamlessly integrated into Reels or Stories. While Meta has been focusing on AI-generated stickers driven by prompts, this new tool is more straightforward. It essentially identifies the main subject of a photo and removes the background, generating a stand-alone sticker that can be overlaid on other content.

In a video shared on his broadcast channel, Adam Mosseri provided a brief demonstration of how this feature will operate. He also mentioned that, in addition to generating stickers from photos stored on your device, users will have the option to create them from “eligible images you see on Instagram.” Although Mosseri didn’t delve into further specifics, it suggests that users may have the choice to make their pictures sticker-ready.

Here is what it will look like.

It is unclear if we will be able to save these stickers locally on our devices, but if we can, we could also use them to create custom stickers for WhatsApp or Telegram.

This feature is currently in the testing phase and has not been made available to all users yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how it evolves. That being said, there is no clear launch date for this feature just yet.

Additionally, the platform recently initiated testing of a new polling feature that will be visible in the comments section beneath feed posts. This will probably work the same way as polls in WhatsApp group chats.