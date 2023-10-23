Sindh Stops Funding of Private Medical Institutes

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 23, 2023 | 3:36 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The provincial Health Department of Sindh has temporarily halted the funding of private medical institutions in the province. The provision of funds will remain suspended until they submit an audit report.

According to local media reports, the provincial Health Department has introduced strict rules for private medical institutions in order to get funding.

ALSO READ

The decision will apply to all the private medical institutions of Sindh, including the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Indus Hospital.

According to the Caretaker Health Minister of Sindh, there is no record of where the previously allocated funds were spent.

ALSO READ

He said that the private medical institutions received Rs. 87 billion from the health department last year.  The minister added that he has asked for the audit reports, however, the institutions have asked for time.

He made it clear that the provincial government will not allocate any more funds to them until they provide a comprehensive audit report.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Hollywood Stars Pen Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore’s Building Violations: LDA Seals Baskin Robbins, Razes Several Buildings
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>