Umar Gul Shares Crucial Advice With Pakistan for Upcoming World Cup 2023 Matches

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s upcoming crucial matches in the 2023 World Cup. While talking to a local sports show, Umar Gul emphasized that there is no room for mistakes in this mega event.

Umar Gul said, “There is no place for making mistakes in a mega event; just learn from your mistakes and move on.”

He said, “The Pakistan team has the required talent and capability to bounce back and qualify for the final four.”

Gul highlighted that Shaheen’s performance in the recent World Cup match against Australia is likely to enhance his confidence.

He added, “Taking five wickets in the last match would be a great confidence booster for Shaheen. In the meantime, Rauf needs to get himself back and remember his best performances, [as it will help him].”

Furthermore, Gul went on to discuss the playing conditions in India, focusing specifically on the wickets and highlighting the lack of assistance they offer to bowlers.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are currently playing their crucial World Cup game against Afghanistan. This promises to be a thrilling encounter, as both sides have a history of exciting games in the past.

