Google Forced Telegram to Block Channels Run by Hamas

Telegram has blocked channels affiliated with Hamas, but this is only limited to Android phones for now.

CNBC reported that two Telegram channels that go by the names ‘hamas_com’ and ‘al-Qassam brigades’ are no longer accessible to Android users. However, another channel called ‘Gaza Now’ still works.

The decision was made in response to violations of Google’s app store guidelines. As a result, Android users encounter an error message when trying to access these channels, suggesting that the ban is specific to Telegram apps downloaded from the Google Play Store, and it may not apply to the app if it’s downloaded from elsewhere or on other platforms.

ALSO READ You Can Now Use Multiple WhatsApp Numbers on a Single Phone

The Google spokesperson, who preferred not to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the subject, verified the accuracy of this report. He brought up Google’s policy, which prohibits violent content “related to terrorism” within apps.

Both Meta and X (formerly Twitter) have affirmed that they have taken steps to block Hamas-associated accounts and restrict the dissemination of misleading information about the conflict on their platforms. In contrast, Telegram typically employs a more lenient approach to moderation and is often reluctant to remove channels unless compelled to do so.

ALSO READ Telegram Blocked in Iraq for Allegedly Sharing Private Data

Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, expressed his hesitation to shut down channels used by Hamas in a post on October 13th. He noted that “tackling war-related coverage is seldom obvious” and pointed out that Hamas had used Telegram to warn civilians to evacuate an area before launching an attack.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that Hamas also utilizes Telegram to disseminate videos of its attacks, as highlighted by Human Rights Watch. Additionally, one of the blocked channels on Telegram is associated with Hamas’ military wing.