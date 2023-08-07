Telegram Blocked in Iraq for Allegedly Sharing Private Data

Iraq’s Ministry of Telecommunications announced the suspension of messaging app Telegram in the country due to concerns regarding national security and safeguarding users’ personal data, which the app was reportedly mishandling.

The popular application was suspended on Sunday afternoon, due to which citizens in Baghdad and other cities were no longer able to receive or send messages on the platform. Many resorted to using VPNs or proxies as a result.

Telegram is extensively utilized in Iraq for messaging purposes, as well as for accessing news and sharing content.

Certain channels on the app reportedly contain substantial amounts of personal data, such as the names, addresses, and family connections of Iraqi individuals.

In an official statement, the ministry expressed that it had made multiple requests to the app to shut down platforms that were compromising the data of official state institutions and citizens’ personal information. Regrettably, the company did not respond or engage with any of these requests.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to respecting citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and communication while ensuring the security of the state and its institutions.

The suspension resulted in criticism from channels consisting of pro-Iran factions. One of these factions voiced its opinion after the suspension, saying that the government is “gagging” them. Comprising of over 330,000 members, the channel also accused the government of taking away their freedom.

Telegram is yet to respond on the matter.