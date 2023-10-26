Honda Slashes Car Prices By Up to Rs. 300,000

Honda has decided to reduce the prices of its cars by up to Rs. 300,000 following the depreciation of the US dollar against Pakistani rupee.

In a notification on Wednesday, the auto-giant announced to cut the price of its most expensive car, Civic RS1.5L, by Rs. 300,000. Similarly, the price of its cheapest car in Pakistan, City MT 1.2L, saw a reduction of Rs. 100,000.

Here are the new and old prices after the price cut:

City

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) City MT 1.2L 4,799,000 4,699,000 City CVT 1.2L 4,929,000 4,829,000 City CVT 1.5L 5,549,000 5,439,000 City Aspire MT 1.5L 5,759,000 5,649,000 City Aspire CVT 1.5L 5,979,000 5,849,000

BR-V and HR-V

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) BR-V CVT S 6,529,000 6,299,000 HR-V VTI 7,899,000 7,649,000 HR-V VTI S 8,199,000 7,899,000

Civic

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Civic 1.5L M CVT 8,599,000 8,329,000 Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT 8,949,000 8,659,000 Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT 10,199,000 9,899,000

Honda is the latest company to reduce its prices after Toyota Indus Motor Company, MG Motors, and Kia Lucky Motors. Toyota had decreased its prices by up to Rs. 1.3 million, MG Essence’s price was slashed by Rs. 600,000 and KIA announced an up to Rs. 500,000 reduction.

On the other hand, auto manufacturers’ production has been adversely affected due to inventory shortages. During October 2023 Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda suspended their production citing the previously mentioned reason. They will all begin production in November, however, they may extend plant shutdowns further if these issues persist.