News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Slashes Car Prices By Up to Rs. 300,000

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 26, 2023 | 11:34 am
Civic RS 22 Rear

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Honda has decided to reduce the prices of its cars by up to Rs. 300,000 following the depreciation of the US dollar against Pakistani rupee.

In a notification on Wednesday, the auto-giant announced to cut the price of its most expensive car, Civic RS1.5L, by Rs. 300,000. Similarly, the price of its cheapest car in Pakistan, City MT 1.2L, saw a reduction of Rs. 100,000.

Here are the new and old prices after the price cut:

City

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR)
City MT 1.2L 4,799,000 4,699,000
City CVT 1.2L 4,929,000 4,829,000
City CVT 1.5L 5,549,000 5,439,000
City Aspire MT 1.5L 5,759,000 5,649,000
City Aspire CVT 1.5L 5,979,000 5,849,000

BR-V and HR-V

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR)
BR-V CVT S 6,529,000 6,299,000
HR-V VTI 7,899,000 7,649,000
HR-V VTI S 8,199,000 7,899,000

Civic

Model Previous Price (PKR) New Price (PKR)
Civic 1.5L M CVT 8,599,000 8,329,000
Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT 8,949,000 8,659,000
Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT 10,199,000 9,899,000

Honda is the latest company to reduce its prices after Toyota Indus Motor Company, MG Motors, and Kia Lucky Motors. Toyota had decreased its prices by up to Rs. 1.3 million, MG Essence’s price was slashed by Rs. 600,000 and KIA announced an up to Rs. 500,000 reduction.

On the other hand, auto manufacturers’ production has been adversely affected due to inventory shortages. During October 2023 Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda suspended their production citing the previously mentioned reason. They will all begin production in November, however, they may extend plant shutdowns further if these issues persist.


  • کوئی شرم ہوتی ڈالر کہاں سے کہاں آ گیا ہے یہ لوٹ مار سے باز نہیں آ رہے

    Reply

    • lens

    Supermodel Bella Hadid Finally Breaks Silence on Israel-Hamas War
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Lahore’s Building Violations: LDA Seals Baskin Robbins, Razes Several Buildings
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    close
    >