Rahmanullah Gurbaz Expresses Gratitude to Babar Azam for His Gifted Bat

After the heartbreaking loss to Afghanistan on Monday, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, showed sportsmanship by gifting his bat to Afghanistan’s opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

According to the details, Gurbaz thanked Babar Azam on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Wonderful gift 🏏 by a wonderful player and human being. Truly gentleman @babarazam258 . Chin up, stay strong and keep shining ❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/2CoiEEblSZ — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) October 25, 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz said, “Wonderful gift by a wonderful player and human being.”

He added, “Truly, gentlemen. Chin up, stay strong and keep shining.”

It should be noted that this is Afghanistan’s first-ever victory against Pakistan in ODIs and their second victory in this mega event, having previously defeated defending champions England.

They comfortably chased a target of 283 runs, winning by 8 wickets. Pakistan’s bowlers were unable to defend the target and only managed to take 2 wickets.

The Green Shirts’ next World Cup game is against South Africa, which is a must-win game and tougher for Pakistan.