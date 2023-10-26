Twitter (X) Finally Gets Audio and Video Calls

Twitter, now known as X, has been talking about video and audio call support for a while and it’s finally completing that promise. The social network giant now lets you make calls, though only on iOS devices for now.

The feature has actually been live since yesterday, when a number of users spotted it within the direct message section of the app, although there was no official announcement at the time.

Company owner Elon Musk finally announced the feature 6 hours ago on X, though he says it’s only an early version of it.

Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏 https://t.co/aFI3VujLMh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2023

The iOS app now provides users with the option to “take messaging to the next level” by initiating audio or video calls. Users have the flexibility to choose their preferences for receiving audio and video calls, whether it be from contacts in their address book, people they are following, or verified users.

In August, X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed the launch of video calls without specifying the exact release date. She mentioned that this addition was part of the platform’s transition into an “everything app.”

Currently, it remains uncertain whether this new feature will be accessible to all users or exclusively to those with an X Premium membership.

Upon the initial announcement of this feature, Elon Musk took to X to clarify its functionality. He stated that the feature would be compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and PC and emphasized that users would not need a phone number to utilize it. Musk described this enhancement as the transformation of the platform into an “effective global address book.”

As Musk said, this is only an early version of the feature, meaning it is going to evolve with time, but we don’t know how just yet.