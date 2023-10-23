Instagram’s Threads Bounces Back With Nearly 2x More Downloads

Instagram’s Threads made a big splash in the pool of social media apps back in July, gaining over 100 million users in a week. But that hype died down in the next few months.

Fortunately for Meta, the Twitter rival app is starting to resurface once again as it continues to introduce new features such as a web version, keyword search, voice posts, the ability to edit posts, and more. It seems Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg is finally making good on the promise he made back in July.

I’m highly confident that we’re gonna be able to pour enough gasoline on this to help it grow.

In addition, smaller features have been introduced, such as the ability to follow updates in specific threads with a simple tap on the bell icon, a convenient method for mass-following individuals mentioned in a post, and the option to tag people’s Instagram accounts. More enhancements for Threads are in the pipeline, including the introduction of polls.

As for Threads’ user base, data from Apptopia reveals that in October, it maintained approximately 33 million daily active users and 120 million monthly active users. This marks an increase from the statistics recorded in July, which stood at about 25 million daily users and 100 million monthly users. Since its launch on July 6, the app has amassed an impressive 260 million downloads, as indicated by Apptopia, with September downloads nearly doubling those of August.

Despite the relatively modest size of the Threads team, which comprises about 50 individuals, the company has been pleasantly surprised by the level of interest in the app. An employee mentioned that Meta is genuinely invested in making Threads a success.

As part of this effort, Threads is now being integrated with Facebook and Instagram, two of the world’s most popular apps. Users can find a direct link to Threads on their Instagram profiles, share Threads posts via Instagram direct messages, and, as of this week, you can find Threads promotions in the Instagram app’s feed through a small carousel featuring selected posts under the “Threads for you” header.