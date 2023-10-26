Vivo Launches a Very Confusing T2 Phone With Same Price and Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced its third smartphone named T2, which is exclusively 4G-enabled and features a Helio G99 chipset. This particular model is already available in the Russian market.

This T2 shares an identical design and specifications with the V27e, a smartphone also offered in Russia, which only adds more confusion as it makes little sense to have two identical phones in the same market.

But wait, it gets worse. The Russian variant of the Vivo T2 differs from the T2 sold in India or the one marketed in China, which has its own spinoff known as the iQOO Neo 6 SE.

The only change between this newly introduced Vivo T2 and the Vivo V27e is the green color option. Both devices sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, a 64MP primary camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The battery capacity is 4,600 mAh with 66W fast charging.

Even more confusing, the pricing for these models is identical. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version of the T2 is priced at $299 in Russia, mirroring the exact cost of the V27e with the same RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo T2 Specifications (Russia)