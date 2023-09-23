Vivo T2 Pro Launched With Curved AMOLED and 64MP OIS Camera

Vivo’s latest mid-ranger is out and it’s dubbed the T2 Pro. It’s starting out in India but it should become available in other regions eventually, perhaps under a different name.
Design and Display
The T2 Pro boasts a sizable 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and support for 10-bit color depth.
The phone maintains a lightweight design, weighing in at just 175 grams. It features a glass back and carries an IP52 rating for protection against splashes and dust.
Internals and Software
The available memory configurations are limited to two options: 8 GB of RAM paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.
The phone boots Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top.
Cameras
The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the back camera benefits from an LED ring flash, known as Aura Light by Vivo. This camera is capable of recording 4K clips at 30 FPS.
On the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.5 snapper for selfies.
Battery and Pricing
While the battery capacity may not set any records at 4,600 mAh, the T2 Pro makes up for it with its rapid 66W fast charging solution.
The Vivo T2 Pro has a starting price of $265 in India and will be available in Moon Black and Dune Gold color options.
Vivo T2 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6×2.0 Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Mali G610 MC4
- OS: Android 13, Funtouch OS 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.78″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 16MP
- Rear (Dual): 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Moon Black, Dune Gold
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,600 mAh, 66W fast charging
- Price: $265