Vivo T2 Pro Launched With Curved AMOLED and 64MP OIS Camera

Vivo’s latest mid-ranger is out and it’s dubbed the T2 Pro. It’s starting out in India but it should become available in other regions eventually, perhaps under a different name.

Design and Display

The T2 Pro boasts a sizable 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and support for 10-bit color depth.

The phone maintains a lightweight design, weighing in at just 175 grams. It features a glass back and carries an IP52 rating for protection against splashes and dust.

Internals and Software

The available memory configurations are limited to two options: 8 GB of RAM paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

ALSO READ Vivo Y17s Launched With 50MP Camera and 5,000 mAh Battery for Cheap

The phone boots Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

Cameras

The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the back camera benefits from an LED ring flash, known as Aura Light by Vivo. This camera is capable of recording 4K clips at 30 FPS.

On the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.5 snapper for selfies.

ALSO READ Vivo is Working On Two New Budget Foldables

Battery and Pricing

While the battery capacity may not set any records at 4,600 mAh, the T2 Pro makes up for it with its rapid 66W fast charging solution.

The Vivo T2 Pro has a starting price of $265 in India and will be available in Moon Black and Dune Gold color options.

Vivo T2 Pro Specifications