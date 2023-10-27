Chinese Company Signs MoU to Set Up EV Charging Stations Across Pakistan

REC Group of Pakistan and a leading Chinese company, TGOOD, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at the promotion of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, along with a Pakistani delegation, was present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate stated that this cooperation has resulted in a strategic partnership aligned with the sustainable green development initiatives set forth by China during the third Belt and Road Initiative Forum.

Furthermore, the partnership encompasses areas such as hydrogen filling station infrastructure, EV production, hydrogen vehicle technology, battery production and recycling solutions, and EV charging infrastructure development.

The transport sector contributes massively to air pollution in Pakistan, which makes it even more necessary to switch to alternative fuels. However, the lack of charging stations across the country has been a main hurdle in the transition to alternative fuel vehicles.

Due to the limited presence of such vehicles in the country, investors haven’t turned their focus toward enhancing this infrastructure. In addition to EVs, TGOOD plans to lead the development of hydrogen fueling infrastructure in Pakistan.

Moreover, the joint venture is also keen on exploring regional export opportunities for the products manufactured in Pakistan. It will also address the catch-22 situation.

This partnership aims to overcome these obstacles through strategic investments in EV components, export-oriented growth, and establishing recharging stations.