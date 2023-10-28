Thar Shows Promise for Converting Coal to Gas, Liquid, and Urea Production: Report

Lignite coal found in the Thar desert, exhibits the potential for conversion into gas, liquid, and urea through surface gasification, according to a recent study conducted by the Sindh Coal Authority (SCA).

“Pre-Investment Study – Coal to Gas, Coal to Liquid, and Urea,” was Initiated by the SCA to assess the feasibility of converting the coal into gas, liquid, and urea and involved collecting samples from the Thar Coalfield. These samples were then sent to a South African laboratory for testing and evaluation.

The final report, received by the SCA on Friday, delivered encouraging findings. The coal demonstrated high tar yields of 20 percent (air-dried basis) and high CO2 reactivity, characteristic of lignite coal and suitable for gasification.

The study highlighted the coal’s potential for gasification, with an average ash content of around 18 percent. Although the sulfur content was higher than expected, the report assured that it does not pose a concern from a gasification perspective. Additionally, the ash flow temperatures were measured at around 1320-1340 degrees Celsius.

The study proposed Thar coal for gasification, emphasizing its higher Char-CO2 gasification reactivity compared to bituminous coal. This recommendation suggests a shift from traditional underground gasification methods to surface coal gasification.

Encouraged by the positive findings, SCA is sharing the report with pertinent authorities, highlighting the need for practical measures like initiating a pilot project or a demonstration plant.

Additionally, a seminar is in the works, aimed at presenting the study results to government dignitaries and stakeholders. The goal is to foster consensus on future actions, potentially leading to the development of a comprehensive coal gasification policy.