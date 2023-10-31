Islamabad’s Public Parking Fees to Go Digital

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to digitize the public parking fees within the federal capital to modernize the city’s infrastructure.

According to details, authorities will install a parking management information system, aimed at modernizing the way citizens pay for parking.

The DMA department has asked for expressions of interest from fintech and technology solution providers. In the first phase, the project will focus on some of the most popular spots in Islamabad, including F-9 Park, Lake View, and the Centaurus Parking facility.

Furthermore, G-9 Public Transport and parking at the Kohsar Market will be digitized under this initiative. The parking fees of the two plazas of F-7 will also undergo digitization.

Sharing details about the parking management system, an MCI official stated that it will be established under a public-private partnership. The entire system will be installed by a private company, based on a revenue-sharing model.

The official clarified that there won’t be any increase in the parking fees, which means bike and car parking will cost Rs. 30 and Rs. 50 respectively, in line with the existing rates set by MCI.

In the next phase, other spots of the city will be digitized. DMA also held an auction for the F-9 parking fee collection, however, no company expressed interest in the auction.