Price of Gold in Pakistan Soars By Rs. 900 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 5:47 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan spiked by Rs. 900 per tola on Tuesday to close at Rs. 213,000.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) jumped by Rs. 900 per tola to Rs. 213,000 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 771 to Rs. 182,613.

On Monday, the price of gold went down by Rs. 1,200 per tola.

Last week, the cumulative price of gold went up by Rs. 4,950 per tola. Friday saw the price drop by Rs. 50 before going up by Rs. 2,000 on Saturday, which at the time was attributed to rising international bullion rates coupled with the gradual weakening of the Pakistani Rupee during the week.

International gold rates stood at $1,997.5, up 0.07 percent DoD. Notably, the market is more concerned about the turmoil caused by the Israel-Palestine war.

