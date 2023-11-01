Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls By Rs. 1,200 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola on Wednesday to close at Rs. 211,800.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs. 1,200 per tola to Rs. 211,800 while the price of 10 grams slid by Rs. 1,029 to Rs. 181,584.

On Tuesday, the price of gold spiked by Rs. 900 per tola after going down by Rs. 1,200 per tola on Monday.

International gold rates stood at $1,983 at 5 PM (Pakistan Standard Time). It bears mentioning that gold prices have retreated after breaking through the $2,000 barrier last week, aided by strong safe-haven inflows due to the turmoil caused by the Israel-Palestine war.