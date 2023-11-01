Rates of Profit on National Savings Schemes Increased

The government has revised the rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 100 bps.

The profit rates have been increased on Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Savings Accounts (SA), and Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC).

Meanwhile, the rates of profit on Special Savings Certificates (SSC), Behbood Savings Certificates (BSC), and Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) have been revised downwards.

Rates of profit on National Savings Schemes have been revised BSC: 16.3%, -24bps

RIC: 16.1%, +96bps

SSC: 18.0%, -20bps

SA: 20.5%, +100bps

PBA: 16.3%, -24bps

The rate of return on RIC has gone up by 96 bps to 16.1 percent, the rate of return on SA has been increased by 100 bps to 20.5 percent while the profit rate on STSC has been jacked up by 100 bps to 21.8 percent.

Conversely, the profit rate on BSC and PBA has decreased by 24 bps to 16.3 percent each, while the rate of return on SSC has been revised downwards by 20 bps to 18 percent.

There has been no change in the rates of return on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC).