Punjab Likely to Miss Cotton Production Target For 2023-24 Season

Cotton production in Punjab for the 2023-24 season is expected to reach 6.9 million bales, falling short of the initial target of 8.2 million bales set at the season’s commencement.

The primary reason for this shortfall is attributed to the inability to achieve the sowing target of 5 million acres as only 4.12 million acres were cultivated, reported Business Recorder.

Although the initial target envisioned a per-acre yield of 19.67 maunds, the achieved production was 20 maunds per acre, resulting in the 6.9 million bales figure. Officials credited the healthy per-acre yield to measures taken by the provincial government and the agriculture department, including effective technical guidance and the provision of quality inputs.

ALSO READ Concave AGRI Wins P@sha Award 2023 for Best in Agricultural Services

Notably, the province had produced only 3.2 million bales the previous year, with the area under cotton cultivation at 3.6 million acres. However, Farooq Ahmad Bajwa, a prominent grower and convener of the Punjab Water Council (PWC), disputed the official figures saying that the area under cultivation would likely be around 5.5 million acres at best.

Bajwa attributed the shortfall in sowing and production targets to untimely rains, highlighting water scarcity when needed and excessive rains at inappropriate times. He also raised concerns about the availability of quality-approved seeds and the prevalence of adulterated fertilizers and pesticides, attributing these factors to the difficulties faced by cotton crops.

According to Bajwa, the quality of available seeds was subpar, leading to lower germination rates and impacting both production volume and crop quality.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the fluctuating cotton prices in October, Bajwa noted significant price variations within the same month. He reported selling his first pick at Rs. 8,500 per maund, while the second pick dropped to Rs. 6,500 per maund.

Bajwa linked this price volatility to high interest rates affecting ginners’ ability to obtain loans and purchase cotton, resulting in reduced prices.

ALSO READ Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd to Divest Shares in 50 MW Wind Plant in Sindh

Concerned about the economic impact on growers, Bajwa warned that lower cotton prices might hinder farmers’ ability to afford quality seeds and inputs for wheat sowing, potentially causing delays and lowering wheat production.