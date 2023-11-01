Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA World Cup 2034 After Australia Withdraws From Bidding Race

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has won the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, following Australia’s withdrawal from the bidding process on Tuesday’s deadline day.

After a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudia Arabia will become the second Arab nation to host the prestigious football tournament. Saudi Arabia’s announcement to bid came just minutes after FIFA’s call for bids from Asia and Oceania on October 4. The bid was met with strong support from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The president of AFC, in a statement, expressed that “the entire Asian football family” would unite in support of Saudi Arabia’s bid, signaling a show of solidarity within the region.

Notably, Indonesia had initially considered a joint bid with Australia, along with the participation of Malaysia and Singapore. However, one week after FIFA’s invitation, Indonesia decided to side with Saudi Arabia.

Football Australia (FA) had initially expressed interest in hosting the 2034 World Cup, with FA boss James Johnson stating that the country was “exploring the possibility.” However, on the final day for submissions, Australia announced that it would not proceed with its bid.

Australia, which successfully hosted the Women’s World Cup this year, has never hosted a men’s World Cup. In explaining their decision, FA stated,