Govt to Ensure Uninterrupted Gas Supply to Fatima Fertilizer, Agritech Plants

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Wednesday decided that an uninterrupted gas supply would continue for Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (PSX: FATIMA) and Agritech Limited (PSX: AGL) plants to ensure a sufficient supply of urea fertilizer for Rabbi Season 2023-24.

The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the ECC, on Wednesday. The meeting considered summaries submitted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Energy.

The ECC considered the summary submitted by the Ministry of Commerce regarding “Updation of HS Codes in the Import and Export Policy Orders 2022” and gave consent for the proposed amendments in PCT codes in the IPO 2022 and EPO 2022.

After a detailed discussion, the ECC decided that an uninterrupted gas supply would continue for Fatima Fert and Agritech Plants to ensure a sufficient supply of urea fertilizer.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Industries, & Production, Gohar Ijaz, Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister for Power & Petroleum, Muhammad Ali, Advisor to PM on Finance, Dr. Waqar Masood, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.