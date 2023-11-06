Well-being and Mindful Choices: Mondelēz Pakistan’s Purpose Month

Mondelēz Pakistan observes Purpose Month every October, and this year’s theme was centered on “Mindful Snacking and Well-being.” The primary objective behind this annual celebration is to champion and create understanding about healthier, conscious eating habits. It emphasizes the nurturing of well-being and the significance of maintaining a balanced and wholesome lifestyle.

This commemoration serves as a call to encourage individuals to make informed choices concerning their snacks and nutrition, all the while prioritizing their physical and mental health. It also acts as a platform to educate and inspire people to incorporate mindfulness and well-being practices into their daily routines, to enhance their overall quality of life.

To bolster the well-being and health of its employees, Mondelēz Pakistan organized workshops highlighting crucial issues like breast cancer awareness, workplace stress management, and the importance of sports and nutrition. To highlight the support needed for the cause of cancer prevention and treatment, they orchestrated a ‘pink shirt’ cycling marathon.

In the spirit of support and collaboration, Mondelēz joined hands with the Childhood Cancer Care Foundation in Islamabad, SOS Children Village in Faisalabad, Banyan School in Kasur, and St. Joseph’s Convent School in Karachi. Collaboratively, they engaged in various mindful activities to target two agendas; one to the awareness of the cause of child cancer and the second to encourage schoolgirls to participate in cricket tournaments as part of their ongoing Cricket campaign.

Usama Majeed, Head of Corporate & Government Affairs Mondelēz Pakistan, emphasized the concept that adopting healthy snacking habits contributes to an overall healthier lifestyle. He provided further insight into Mondelēz’s commitment to associating their products with both happiness and well-being for everyone. He stated: “Our primary goal is to enhance the level of happiness in people’s lives by offering delicious and nutritionally rich products. We aspire to promote happiness by creating opportunities accessible to all.”

Mondelēz Pakistan also demonstrates a strong commitment to spreading awareness and educating underprivileged children about healthy eating practices, hygiene, and environmental consciousness. To make the learning experience engaging, interactive sports, recreational games, and arts and crafts sessions were thoughtfully arranged. 70 employees dedicated 245 volunteer hours to become a part of this grand effort that managed to address 199 children. Each child walked away with tremendous learning and lovely giveaways.

The significance of educating the community extends far beyond personal development; it positively impacts individual well-being and prospects, contributing to the greater good of society.