Healthx and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Partner to Elevate Health and Life Insurance

Healthx, a multinational healthcare management company, and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the nation’s largest and leading life and health insurance provider. proudly unveil a strategic alliance with a resolute focus on elevating the health and life insurance landscape.

The joining of forces between Healthx celebrated for its innovative approach to proactive healthcare, and SLIC, renowned for its legacy of service, signifies an epochal step towards comprehensive support for corporates, individuals, and families.

Khaqan Sikander, CEO of Healthx, emphasized, “Our partnership with SLIC is a significant milestone in rightly aligning the healthcare and insurance sector. Our shared priority is the well-being of individuals and the critical aspect of achieving substantial healthcare cost savings via reduction in disease burdens across the country. This collaboration underscores our steadfast dedication to these fundamental objectives.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Shahid Baloch, Executive Director of SLIC, stated: “Our dedication is to provide optimal health protection and financial empowerment to Pakistanis. This partnership signifies a noteworthy advancement in that commitment. Aligning with Healthx ensures that healthcare services in Pakistan become more accessible, efficient, affordable, and customer-centric.”

Healthx, a multinational healthcare management company, is committed to delivering innovative, data-driven, and human-centered healthcare solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Healthx’s “phygital” model, an ingenious fusion of physical and digital elements, is the embodiment of proactive healthcare management – led by Healthx’s in-house locally licensed, internationally trained healthcare practitioners.

The pioneering approach employs cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies to methodically categorize policyholders into low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk segments. Through predictive analytics and proactive interventions, Healthx ensures tailored healthcare solutions for corporates. By detecting potential health risks early and implementing precisely targeted preventive measures, Healthx aspires to lighten the burdens of disease, fostering healthier communities.