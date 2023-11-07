M-Tag Will Be Mandatory on Motorways After December 31

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to impose fines on vehicles entering the motorways without an M-Tag.

The authority has made it mandatory for all vehicles to get an M-Tag before December 31 in order to use Pakistan’s motorways.

Motorways subject to the M-Tag regulation include Peshawar-Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M1), Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M4), Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway (M14), Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3), Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), and Hassanabdal-Mansehra Expressway (E35).

Motorists have been advised to verify that their M-Tag registration process has been completed. Additionally, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) and the NHA have advised motorists to use fog lights during dense fog and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Moreover, people who are planning to travel via the motorway have been asked to contact the authorities on the 130 helpline before their journey to keep themselves updated with the latest travel advisories, weather, and road conditions.