SECP Proposes Amendments to Insurance Framework for Recording Advance Tax

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 7, 2023 | 6:09 pm
SECP | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to provide the manner of recording advance/withholding tax in the books of life insurance companies as well as management of investment in government securities by life insurance companies, has proposed amendments in the regulatory framework for insurance companies.

The SRO 1514(I)/2023 and SRO 1516(I)/2023, proposing amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 and the Insurance Accounting Regulations, 2017, respectively, have been placed on SECP’s website.

ALSO READ

As per the existing framework, life insurance companies are required to hold a specified percentage of government securities against the advance/withholding tax, which has an impact on the liquidity position of insurance companies.

The proposed amendments aim to ease the burden on life insurance companies through the withdrawal of the requirements of holding a specified percentage of government securities against the advance/withholding tax and bring standardization to the procedure for recording advance /withholding tax.

All stakeholders and other interested parties may submit their feedback and suggestions within thirty days of the issuance of SROs.

ProPK Staff

lens

80-Year-Old Man Takes Son to Court for Refusing to Let Him Remarry
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice to Faisal Town Phase-II
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>