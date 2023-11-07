Tickets for Pakistan’s Second Round FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Tajikistan Are Now Available

After a historic victory over Cambodia, the Pakistan football team is now gearing up for the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced on its social media platform that tickets for this highly anticipated match are now available.

ALSO READ Stephen Constantine’s Visa Delay Puts Pakistan Football Camp in Jeopardy

Remember when our incredible fans cheered us on with all their heart? 🥰 Now, we need that same passion and support as we take on Tajikistan! 🏟️ Head over to @bookmepk and grab your tickets as soon as possible. Let’s make history together 🇵🇰#pakistanfootball #dilsayfootball pic.twitter.com/YTdxToJtD8 — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) November 7, 2023

The football fans can book their tickets for this match through bookme.pk prior to the match day, which is on November 21.

The ticket categories consist of Premium A, Premium B, First Class A, and First Class B, each with varying prices.



Premium A-Green Enclosure Premium B-Blue Enclosure First Class A-Yellow Enclosure First Class B-Red Enclosure Rs 500 Rs 500 Rs 250 Rs 250

Pakistan secured its first-ever victory over Cambodia in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier, marking a historic triumph after 75 long years.

The match took place at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, where a large and passionate group of Pakistani football fans cheered on their team as they achieved a victory on their home turf.

ALSO READ German Club Ends Contract With Muslim Footballer for Highlighting Israel’s War Crimes

The Pakistan team is confident and looking to maintain their momentum as they face Tajikistan at the same Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. Before the Tajikistan encounter, the Men in Green will face Saudi Arabia on 16 November in their first match of round two.

The second round of the World Cup qualifier for 2026 between Pakistan and Tajikistan is scheduled to take place at Jinnah Stadium, Sports Complex in Islamabad on November 21, with the action set to kick off at 2:00 PM.