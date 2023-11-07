Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Tickets for Pakistan’s Second Round FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Tajikistan Are Now Available

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 7, 2023 | 4:17 pm

After a historic victory over Cambodia, the Pakistan football team is now gearing up for the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced on its social media platform that tickets for this highly anticipated match are now available.

The football fans can book their tickets for this match through bookme.pk prior to the match day, which is on November 21.

The ticket categories consist of Premium A, Premium B, First Class A, and First Class B, each with varying prices.

Premium A-Green Enclosure Premium B-Blue Enclosure First Class A-Yellow Enclosure First Class B-Red Enclosure
Rs 500 Rs 500 Rs 250 Rs 250

 Pakistan secured its first-ever victory over Cambodia in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier, marking a historic triumph after 75 long years.

The match took place at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, where a large and passionate group of Pakistani football fans cheered on their team as they achieved a victory on their home turf.

The Pakistan team is confident and looking to maintain their momentum as they face Tajikistan at the same Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. Before the Tajikistan encounter, the Men in Green will face Saudi Arabia on 16 November in their first match of round two.

The second round of the World Cup qualifier for 2026 between Pakistan and Tajikistan is scheduled to take place at Jinnah Stadium, Sports Complex in Islamabad on November 21, with the action set to kick off at 2:00 PM.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

