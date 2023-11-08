Citi Pharma Inks Contract With Martin Dow For Increasing WINTIGENO Production

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 12:42 pm

Citi Pharma Limited (PSX: CPHL) has signed a manufacturing contract with Martin Dow Marker Limited for its renowned product “WINTIGENO” Cream, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

CPHL will produce 10 to 15 million packs annually at its state-of-the-art production facility. This will significantly increase revenue, enhance profitability, and have an incremental effect on earnings per share as well, the filing stated.

WINTIGENO is a famous brand that provides immediate relief for muscular and joint pain. This ointment has the largest share in the local market for more than 50 years, the filing added.

The principal activity of CPHL is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceuticals, medical chemicals, and botanical products.

