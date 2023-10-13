Haleon Pakistan to Invest $10 Million for Production of Panadol

Haleon Pakistan Limited (PSX: HALEON) has decided to invest ~$10 million in its manufacturing facility at Jamshoro for the production of its Panadol base portfolio, including Panadol 500mg and Panadol Extra tablets, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

“The objective is to bring the latest manufacturing technology to Pakistan and enhance the production capacity to 8 billion tablets. This will help the Company to ensure smooth supplies of Pakistan’s largest pharmaceutical / Over-the-Counter medicine to the consumers and patients in need,” the filing stated.

HALEON said this investment is in addition to the ~$2 million being spent on enhancing the manufacturing facility of our flagship brand CaC 1000 Plus to cater to the local needs and export opportunities that the Company is currently working on.

The investment and associated financing have been approved by the Board of Directors of Haleon Pakistan Limited, the filing added.

HALEON is a subsidiary of ‘Haleon Netherlands B.V’. The ultimate parent of the Company is Haleon plc. The Company is inter alia principally engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of consumer healthcare and over-the-counter health products.