International Passengers Fed Live Worms at Karachi Airport [Video]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 1:07 pm

The viral video of an insect crawling in food served to passengers at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has prompted strict action from the authorities.

The incident has exposed the negligence of concerned officials who failed to ensure proper hygiene and food safety standards at the International Departure Logistic Lounge.

The health officer at the airport took strict action against the private company’s lounge and immediately sealed it.

Here’s the video:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been accused of awarding contracts to favored companies for food preparation and service to airport travelers. Furthermore, reports also claim that no action had been taken against similar complaints in the past.

CAA’s Response:

The director of CAA has taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter to uncover the facts. The airport manager has been tasked with conducting an investigation into the incident.

The high-level inquiry committee will include an officer and doctor of the CAA as well as an official of the Border Health Services. It will complete the investigation within 48 hours and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

