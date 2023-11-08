Philip Morris Pakistan Appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed As Board Chairman

Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) has announced the appointment of Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman as the new Chairman of the Board.

Rehman’s career spans various sectors, with key roles at Unilever, GSK, Jardine Matheson/Olayan JV, and PepsiCo, where he served as Country Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Notably, he led Engro Foods as CEO, earning the company the G20 Global Top 15 Companies award. His return to Engro Foods in 2015 culminated in the sale of a 51% stake to Royal FrieslandCampina, marking a historic investment in Pakistan.

“In welcoming Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman as Chairman of the Board, we gain a visionary leader with a rich and diverse background that aligns perfectly with our commitment towards a sustainable future. His impressive track record in driving transformative change will be instrumental as we advance on our journey,” said Roman Yazbeck, Managing Director of PMI.

Rehman expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As I take on the role of Chairman of the Board at Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, I am honored to be a part of an organization committed to transforming for a sustainable future. The journey ahead is not only exciting but also holds the promise of contributing positively to its consumers. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I’m dedicated to driving PMPKL’s vision and mission”.

In his most recent role at Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) in 2021, Rehman steered the company toward a dynamic future, making his appointment as Chairman of the Board a significant milestone in PMPKL’s ongoing commitment to providing better choices and driving the transformation journey.