Murree Witnesses Its First Snowfall And It’s a Sight to Behold [Videos]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 4:56 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The first snowfall of the winter season has turned the weather pleasant and chilly in Murree, famously known as “Malika-e-Kohsar”.

It has provided a perfect opportunity for the residents of various districts of Punjab to get away from the suffocating smog that has disrupted everyday life.

ALSO READ

With the first snowfall of the season, Murree is expected to welcome thousands of tourists from across the country. However, before traveling to enjoy the picturesque views, one must check the weather conditions and pack essential equipment, including warm clothing and snow gear.

Netizens took to their social media handles to share mesmerizing videos of the snow-covered landscapes. Here are some of those videos:

On the other hand, the district administration of Murree has made necessary arrangements to facilitate the tourists. With the expected influx of tourists over the weekend, 13 facilitation centers at various locations have been established.

Furthermore, relevant authorities have been ordered to clear the snow through its machinery. The chilly weather conditions have, at the moment, confined the tourists to hotel rooms.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Iqra Aziz Dazzles in Midnight Black Shimmery Kaftan with Side Slit
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>