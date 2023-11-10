Murree Witnesses Its First Snowfall And It’s a Sight to Behold [Videos]

The first snowfall of the winter season has turned the weather pleasant and chilly in Murree, famously known as “Malika-e-Kohsar”.

It has provided a perfect opportunity for the residents of various districts of Punjab to get away from the suffocating smog that has disrupted everyday life.

With the first snowfall of the season, Murree is expected to welcome thousands of tourists from across the country. However, before traveling to enjoy the picturesque views, one must check the weather conditions and pack essential equipment, including warm clothing and snow gear.

Netizens took to their social media handles to share mesmerizing videos of the snow-covered landscapes. Here are some of those videos:

ملکہ کوہسار مری میں موسم سرما کی پہلی برفباری شروع ہوگئی۔ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/05CB29OWzZ — WAQAR SATTI (@waqarsatti) November 9, 2023

🛑ملکہ کوہسار مری کا موسم انتہائی❄️ سرد.. بادل نیچے اُتر آئے! pic.twitter.com/C0ZCkMqKAN — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) November 9, 2023

ملکہ کوہسار مری میں موسم سرما کی پہلی ہلکی برف باری اور ژالہ باری۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/BOw5b3888O — Isma_ Shaukat (@isma_shaukat) November 9, 2023

Snow fall

In murree pic.twitter.com/gE9pvwO10Y — Nouman Dj🇵🇰 (@_33Dj) November 9, 2023

On the other hand, the district administration of Murree has made necessary arrangements to facilitate the tourists. With the expected influx of tourists over the weekend, 13 facilitation centers at various locations have been established.

Furthermore, relevant authorities have been ordered to clear the snow through its machinery. The chilly weather conditions have, at the moment, confined the tourists to hotel rooms.