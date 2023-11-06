Daytime Temperatures to Finally Drop as Met Office Predicts Rain and Snowfall

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 6, 2023 | 3:30 pm

Met Office has informed that a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to grip upper parts on 08th November 2023 (evening/night) and persist in northern areas till the afternoon of 10th.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Kharan, Harnai, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saif Ullah, Loralai, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Sibbi, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki and Chaghi on 06th (evening/night) & 07th November. While light rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Islamabad, and Pothohar region on the 07th (evening/night).

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm (at isolated places) is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad on 08th (evening/night) & 09th November.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the high mountains) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 08th (evening/night) to 10th November (afternoon).

Fog/smog is likely to develop (patches) in plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming days especially late night and early morning hours.

Impacts and Advises:

  • Day temperatures are likely to drop 02 to 03 (℃) during the spell.
  • Farmers of barani areas are advised to manage their crops activities accordingly.
  • Tourists and travelers visiting northern areas are advised to remain cautious during the period.

