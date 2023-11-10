PSX Crosses Historic 55,000 Level After Gaining Over 1,100 Points During Live Trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 soared to an all-time high on Friday, surging past the previous record of 54,261.

After opening trade at 54,261 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.55 percent or 841 points at 10 AM to a new high of 55,102. At 11:55 AM, it jumped to 55,364, up by 2.03 percent or 1,103 points.

At 12:20 PM, the KSE-100 index clocked in at 55,355, up 2.02 percent or 1,094 points.

KSE100 crossed 55k level trading at all time high KSE-100 index went up by 841 points (55,102 pts, +1.55%, on intraday basis) DoD ; crossing 55k level.@Pakstockexgltd#KSE100 #PSX #Equities #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/fipHcVda5d — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) November 10, 2023

ALSO READ Pakistan Records Highest Remittance Inflows Since March

“PIB auction result led rally. KSE 100 Index crosses 55000 mark. KSE 30 Indes at 18500 still down 34% from peak. PE still down 65% from peak,” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said in a tweet on X.

The highest participation was witnessed in Cnergyico PK Limited (PSX: CNERGY) with 61.9 million shares traded, followed by Hum Network Limited (PSX: HUMNL) and Fauji Cement Company Limited (PSX: FCCL). The scrips had 22.8 million shares and 15.2 million shares traded, respectively.

Overall market volumes clocked in at 325.8 million shares. Total traded value inched up on Friday to Rs. 11.2 billion.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME CNERGY 4.75 4.77 4.3 0.44 61,951,076 HUMNL 7.03 7.17 6.79 0.31 22,815,500 FCCL 16.18 16.35 15.3 0.74 15,281,000 PRL 23.02 23.19 22.51 0.34 13,641,341 OGDC 103.3 104.8 101.75 2.63 10,434,880 HASCOL 5.57 5.64 5.28 0.33 8,970,500 KOSM 2.73 2.82 2.65 0.06 8,912,000

This is an intraday market update.