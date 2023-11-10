Pakistan Records Highest Remittance Inflows Since March

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 11:52 am

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis increased by 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.46 billion in October 2023 compared to inflows of $2.24 billion in the same month last year.

This is the highest level of remittances since March 2023, according to Arif Habib Limited.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflows in October 2023 increased by 11.5 percent over September 2023, according to the data on remittances released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A breakdown of the numbers shows that the highest inflows were registered from Saudi Arabia, coming in at $617 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at $474 million, the United Kingdom (UK) at $330 million, European Union (EU) countries at $298 million, and the United States (US) at $283 million.

The inflows from Saudi Arabia were up 6 percent YoY, while the inflows from UAE, and the US were up by 11 percent YoY and 8 percent YoY, respectively.

Inflows from European Union (EU) countries registered an increase of 28 percent while remittances from the UK increased by 18 percent.

During the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24 (4MFY24), remittances stood at $8.79 billion, down 13 percent compared to remittances of $10.14 billion registered in SPLY.

