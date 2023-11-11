Pakistan Football Team Set to Appoint Indian-Born British Performance Analyst Ahead of Saudi Arabia Clash

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Trishan Patel as the national football team’s performance analyst. Under the leadership of British coach Stephen Constantine, Patel will play a crucial part in the backroom staff of the upcoming 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

Patel hails from Britain, but he has South Asian connection in his heritage, as his elders hail from India. This is the first time an Indian-origin professional will work with the Pakistani senior football team.

Patel has prior experience of working with English Premier League teams Liverpool and Luton Town. He worked in different capacities for these two clubs, but the PFF appointment will be the first time he will be assisting an international side.

Patel has previously attained ‘Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)’ ‘B’ license in coaching; he completed his bachelor’s degree (honors) in ‘Applied Education Studies’ from University of Bedfordshire in 2014.

Earlier today, the national side flew to Saudi Arabia where they will play the 57th ranked Saudi Arabian side. The two sides will collide on 16th November 2023, at Al-Fateh Club stadium on 9:30 PM (Pakistan state time). Pakistan will then fly back to its shores to play Tajikistan’s national side on 21st November 2023, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.