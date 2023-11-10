Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here is Pakistan’s Squad for Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 3:31 pm

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the 25-member squad for the 2nd round matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, where they will meet the diaspora players of the national side. The tough encounter between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will be played on 16th November 2023, at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa City.

After facing Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will come back to its shores again where the green shirts will combat with Tajikistan on 21st November 2023, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Here’s the full squad:

Goal Keepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards
Yousuf Butt Abdullah Iqbal Rahis Nabi Shayak Dost
Salman Ul Haq Haseeb Khan Alamgir Ghazi Otis Khan
Hassan Ali Mamoon Moosa Khan Rajab Ali Fareedullah
Mohibullah Ali Uzair Abdula Samad Arshad
Muhammad Sohail Imran Kayani Muhammad Waleed Khan
Muhammad Saddam Harun Hamid Adeel Younas
Junaid Shah
Rao Umar Hayat
Muhammad Hamza Munir

Team Officials: Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Rogerio Ramos (Goal Keeper Coach), Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Muhammad Ali Khan (Manager), Azam Khan (Doctor), Muhammad Abdullah (Physio), Haider Ali (Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur).

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


