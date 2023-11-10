Here is Pakistan’s Squad for Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the 25-member squad for the 2nd round matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, where they will meet the diaspora players of the national side. The tough encounter between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will be played on 16th November 2023, at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa City.

After facing Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will come back to its shores again where the green shirts will combat with Tajikistan on 21st November 2023, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Here’s the full squad:

Goal Keepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards Yousuf Butt Abdullah Iqbal Rahis Nabi Shayak Dost Salman Ul Haq Haseeb Khan Alamgir Ghazi Otis Khan Hassan Ali Mamoon Moosa Khan Rajab Ali Fareedullah Mohibullah Ali Uzair Abdula Samad Arshad Muhammad Sohail Imran Kayani Muhammad Waleed Khan Muhammad Saddam Harun Hamid Adeel Younas Junaid Shah Rao Umar Hayat Muhammad Hamza Munir

Team Officials: Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Rogerio Ramos (Goal Keeper Coach), Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Muhammad Ali Khan (Manager), Azam Khan (Doctor), Muhammad Abdullah (Physio), Haider Ali (Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur).