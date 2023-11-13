Arjuna Ranatunga Blames Jay Shah for Sri Lankan Cricket’s Downfall

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjun Ranatunga has accused Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), of utilizing his authority to undermine Sri Lanka Cricket.

Arjun Ranatunga has claimed that Jay Shah is effectively controlling Sri Lanka cricket.

Ranatunga said, “Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah, they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample on and control Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).”

He added, “Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has promptly suspended the membership of Sri Lanka Cricket due to immediate concerns about government interference in the administration, a situation that has been tumultuous over the past week.

It must be noted that Sri Lanka is the second full member of the ICC to have its membership suspended for government interference in the last few years after Zimbabwe Cricket was suspended in 2019.

The significant progress occurred a day after Sri Lanka concluded their campaign in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, and suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka concluded their World Cup 2023 campaign in ninth place after winning two matches and losing seven. They are also out of the race for Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan after their abysmal performance in the mega event.