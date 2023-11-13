Bowling Coach Bids Farewell to Pakistan Cricket Team

Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has formally separated from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the reports, Morne Morkel initially signed an agreement with the PCB, outlining his commitment until the 2023 World Cup in India.

After the World Cup, Morkel expressed his lack of interest in continuing his coaching role with the Pakistan team due to the disappointing performance of the bowlers under his guidance. He formally notified the PCB about his decision.

Morne Morkel signed a six-month contract with the Pakistan team in June and joined them for their two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka. The Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement soon.

It was unfortunate that Morkel joined the team late, just as the Pakistani bowling unit was underperforming and failing to meet expectations.

Moreover, the focus is now on the upcoming crucial three-Test series against Australia, where the national team aims to bounce back from its World Cup setbacks.

To gear up for this challenge, a training camp is scheduled to commence in Rawalpindi on November 20, signaling the start of dedicated efforts to reclaim form and build momentum.

Morne Morkel has ended his association with Pakistan Cricket, creating an opportunity for former pacer Umar Gul once again to potentially assume the role of bowling coach for the upcoming Australia tour.

Umar Gul, who served as interim coach during Morkel’s absence in the recent series against Afghanistan, has extensive coaching experience and is deeply familiar with the team dynamics.