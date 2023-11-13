Lahore Traffic Police Launches Crackdown on Underage Driving After Deadly Accident

City Traffic Police Lahore has decided to take strict action to curb underage driving in the provincial capital following the recent death of six family members due to this issue.

According to details, CTP has established nearly 200 checkpoints at different spots across the provincial capital to conduct thorough inspections and identify underage drivers.

Furthermore, traffic police will also be taking action against the parents of underage drivers. The provincial authorities launched the crackdown after an underage driver crushed six individuals from a single family to death in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7.

The victims, including two kids, were identified as 45-year-old Rukhsana, 4-year-old Anabia, 4-month-old Hazeefa, 27-year-old Muhammad Hussain, 30-year-old Sajjad, and 23-year-old Aisha.

According to the details, the underage driver, Afnan, is a student of class 8th. In his statement to the police, he revealed that he was driving well over 100 kilometers per hour at the time of the accident.