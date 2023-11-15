LHC Orders Closure of All Schools, Colleges and Universities On Saturdays

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 4:40 pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed to close all the educational institutions, schools and colleges, every Saturday as smog continues to engulf Punjab.

The directive was issued during a hearing of the case related to the suffocating level of smog in the province. Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC remarked that smog has spread across Punjab and is no longer limited to just Lahore.

All the government and private institutions have been ordered to adopt work-from-home policy twice a week.

“There should be a complete shutdown of schools and colleges on Saturday,” Justice Karim remarked.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until November 17. It must be noted that despite the recent rain, the air quality in Punjab hasn’t improved much.

>