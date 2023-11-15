Pakistan, China Seek Joint Sugarcane Breeding Program

In a strategic collaboration aimed at bolstering their foothold in the global sugarcane market, Pakistani and Chinese trade officials engaged in discussions on measures to enhance cooperation within the sugar industry.

The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) orchestrated a think tank session in Lahore, where experts from both nations convened to explore the potential for collaboration in the agricultural sector, with a particular focus on sugarcane.

Moazzam Ghurki, President of PCJCCI, underscored the extensive scope for cooperation between China and Pakistan in agriculture, emphasizing the need for shared experiences leading to mutual gains.

Ghurki asserted that joint efforts in the sugar industry could usher in a transformative era. Highlighting the role of modern technology in sugarcane production, Ghurki advocated for a joint initiative to promote the adoption of advanced techniques, including tissue culture, disease-resistant seedlings, and integrated pest management.

He envisioned a scenario where strengthened cooperation could position China and Pakistan as major exporters of sugar to the global market.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President of PCJCCI, revealed that China’s Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) has been actively involved in training and assisting scientists from over 90 countries, including Pakistan, in the realm of sugarcane.

Yulong emphasized CATAS’s commitment to sharing cutting-edge agricultural technology with Pakistan, especially as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) nears completion—a key project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Drawing attention to the need for modernization in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, Yulong stressed that despite its status as a traditional agricultural country, there is still work to be done to align with international standards.

Vice President of PCJCCI, Hamza Khalid, highlighted a crucial aspect of the collaboration—the necessity of providing Pakistani growers access to superior sugarcane varieties and best practices.

Khalid proposed initiating a joint sugarcane breeding program with China, leveraging its experience and expertise to uplift Pakistan’s sugarcane industry.

In a collective expression of optimism, PCJCCI officials envisioned the sugarcane cooperation between China and Pakistan yielding not only economic benefits but also creating job opportunities and income growth for the citizens of both nations.