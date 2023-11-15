Oil Companies Warn of Fuel Supply Disruption If Obstructions Are Not Removed

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has warned that obstructions at ports are affecting the supply chain of petroleum products and wants a separate queue for fuel, streamlining the berthing SOPs, and improving night navigation for loaded vessels.

OCAC said in a letter to key government Divisions that bottlenecks (such as congestion, especially during peak season, lengthier vessel turnaround time, vessel relocation to Karachi Port Trust (KPT), jeopardized white oil pipeline [WOP] throughput, and so on) and a deterioration of an already fragile supply chain.

The stakeholders highlighted issues such as a lack of additional jetty, a lack of night-time navigation, which results in the vessel occupying a berth even after discharge, air/nitrogen pigging at the expense of oil marketing companies (OMCs), a lack of dedicated lines for Mogas and high-speed diesel (HSD), and channel widening for LNG vessel movement.

The oil body sought approval for contracting Port Qasim Authority to assist Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Company Limited (FOTCO) with effective jetty utilization in the aftermath of the existing agricultural season by establishing a separate line for MS, streamlining the berthing protocols, and streamlining night navigation.

It bears mentioning that FOTCO has enhanced its handling capacity by 30 percent after starting night navigation of oil vessels at the FOTCO terminal.