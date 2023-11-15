Pakistan Customs Seizes Smuggled Car Parts Worth Over Rs. 1 Billion

In a major operation against auto-part smugglers, Pakistan Customs seized smuggled Japanese automobile parts worth Rs. 1.5 billion.

The smuggled parts including high-quality tie-rods and spark plugs, were recovered from a warehouse in the SITE industrial area.

Addressing a pressing conference, Director Customs Intelligence Karachi Engineer Habib Ahmed told reporters that the raid was conducted after the Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Chadhar got a tip-off. Additional Director Afzal Ahmed and Deputy Director Wasif Malik were also present during the presser.

The officials said that following a week-long surveillance by the Deputy Director, the raid was conducted, leading to the recovery of Rs. 1.5 billion worth of smuggled auto parts.

Additionally, the officials said that it isn’t an ordinary case, suggesting the potential involvement of money laundering.

Furthermore, the Director of Customs Intelligence revealed that they had also seized China-made smuggled spark plugs worth Rs. 1.6 million from a bungalow in DHA Phase-I in September.

The official also shared statistics about the operations the department conducted recently. He revealed that Pakistan Customs has confiscated smuggled items worth Rs. 2.45 billion during this month.