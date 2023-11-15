SBP to Set Sorting Parameters of Banknote Processing Machines

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to fix the sorting parameters of banknote processing machines, the regulator said in a circular.

“With a view to standardize banknote processing parameters and to ensure that different machines give uniform results while sorting banknotes under similar conditions, SBP has decided to fix banknote sorting parameters of banknote processing machines,” it stated.

In the first phase, SBP has fixed sorting parameters of High-end Banknote Processing and authentication Systems (BPAS), Desktop Note Sorting (DNS), and Countertop Note Sorting (CNS) installed at its premises and implemented the same across all its field offices in the country.

In the second phase, SBP in collaboration with banks has calibrated banknote processing machines deployed in Karachi and compiled the desired readings against each make and model as approved calibrations available at the web link.

Banks are advised to calibrate all their machines deployed at their CPCs and branches as per approved calibrations by 31st December 2023.

It is further informed that certain banknote processing machines couldn’t be tested due to incompatibility of their firmware. Banks using such machines shall address the issue and make available these machines for the desired calibration within 06 months, failing which such machines will be delisted from SBP’s list of approved banknote processing machines and shall no longer be eligible for banknote processing and authentication, the bank added.

It bears mentioning that on 9 September 2014, SBP issued machine fitness sorting parameters to banks to provide minimum standards for machine sorting of Pakistan Rupee banknotes. Pursuant to the implementation of SBP’s CMS, banks have since procured banknote processing machines of various make and models, deployed at Cash Processing Centers (CPCs) and branches.